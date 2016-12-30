2016 was a big year for nerdy perverts. Overwatch alone probably started an entire sex industry, VR porn became the face of virtual reality, and more games tackled raunchy subjects.



More than anything, 2016 felt like the year horny fandom took over the internet. We talked more about the characters people wanted to kiss and fuck than ever before, and we still probably didn’t cover most of it.

Here’s a look at our biggest sex stories of the year. May the thirst never be quenched in 2017.