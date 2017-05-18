The very fine rhythm game Thumper hits Nintendo Switch today. I’ve been playing the Switch version over the last couple days, and it’s a good port. Looks nice, runs at 60fps, and feels good too, thanks to the Switch’s handcrafted artisan controller rumble.
