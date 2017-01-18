1994's NBA Jam Has Been Updated For 2017Luke PlunkettToday 9:30amFiled to: nba jamsportsnba jam 2k17kotaku core11614EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink If you want to play the 1994 Tournament Edition version of NBA Jam, but use LeBron James and Steph Curry instead of Shawn Kemp and John Stockton, then Hogs With A Blog have done you a great service and modded today’s superstars into yesteryear’s classic game. Advertisement Playable via a SNES emulator, NBA Jam 2k17 is a roster hack designed to reflect 2017's lineups (though not teams and logos, so the Thunder are still Seattle, etc), features classic players like Jordan, Kobe, Bird and Ewing, and also a new cast of secret playable characters including...Donald Trump, Kanye West and Harambe.There’s a link to where you can get it at the end of the trailer below.UPDATE: Headline updated to reflect this is Tournament Edition.Luke Plunkettplunkett@kotaku.com@lukeplunkettLuke Plunkett is a Contributing Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.Reply116 repliesLeave a reply