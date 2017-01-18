If you want to play the 1994 Tournament Edition version of NBA Jam, but use LeBron James and Steph Curry instead of Shawn Kemp and John Stockton, then Hogs With A Blog have done you a great service and modded today’s superstars into yesteryear’s classic game.



Playable via a SNES emulator, NBA Jam 2k17 is a roster hack designed to reflect 2017's lineups (though not teams and logos, so the Thunder are still Seattle, etc), features classic players like Jordan, Kobe, Bird and Ewing, and also a new cast of secret playable characters including...Donald Trump, Kanye West and Harambe.

There’s a link to where you can get it at the end of the trailer below.

UPDATE: Headline updated to reflect this is Tournament Edition.