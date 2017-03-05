The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Hides A Secret Message InsidePatricia HernandezYesterday 10:34amFiled to: Nintendo SwitchSwitchNintendo Switch Pro ControllerKotaku CoreNintendoControllersHardwareAccessories37532EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The Nintendo Switch’s Pro Controller is partially translucent, meaning that you can look inside the guts of the accessory. You’d think, then, that anything housed within would be easy to spot, but there’s actually a furtive little easter egg that you’ll need to look closely to see. Advertisement Directly above the right stick, you should see a message that reads “thnx2 allgamefans!,” as a few people on social media recently discovered. Source: Tropiux It’s kinda hard to pinpoint, I spent five minutes searching for it despite knowing exactly where it was. I initially couldn’t see the words without flashing a light on the controller, and tilting it side to side a bit. It helps to move the stick down and to look directly on the dark ring surrounding it. Cool, huh? Gotta love Nintendo’s attention to detail. Recommended StoriesThe PS4 Has Tiny PlayStation Screws InsideEvery Xbox One S Has A Tiny Master Chief InsideNintendo Switch: The Kotaku ReviewPatricia Hernandez@xpatriciahDeputy editor.Reply375 repliesLeave a reply