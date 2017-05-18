Coming July 1 to a Lego store near you, the 2,863 piece Mountain Cave set is the most ambitious (and most expensive) official Lego Minecraft set yet. As an added bonus , it actually looks like a mine someone has crafted.

Last year’s Village set was nice, but it didn’t exactly scream “mine.” Standing 12 inches tall, 20 inches wide and 11 inches deep, the Mountain Cave set is a relatively massive monument to the practice of removing cubes from the blocky Earth.

The set features a motley cast of character primed to plumb its depths, careful to avoid things like spider generators . . .

. . . which seem like a very bad idea, as well as lighted lava elements . . .

. . . which are a much better one.

Lego has released a video for the set, including an unboxing and building by the folks at Mojang.

And here’s a handy list of features:

● Features a minecart track with an integrated redstone-powered minecart elevator; 2 minecarts; first-night shelter with bed, crafting table and torch; a mountaintop shelter with bed, torch and furnace; plus a light brick, trees, waterfall, lava and extra torches.

● Open up the model to access the detailed interior and remodel with easy-to-connect modular sections.

● Remove the diamond ore elements and activate the lava burst function.

● Activate the revolving cave-spider spawner.

● Trigger the charged Creeper explosion function.

● Jump aboard the minecart and race around the track, and travel to the mountaintop aboard the redstone powered minecart elevator.

● Blast through the mountain with the TNT to extend the rail track.

● Position the light brick to illuminate the rotating spider-spawner, wall of redstone, jack o’lantern, first-night-shelter, furnace, lava or the torch above the cave entrance.

● Enjoy easy access to the detailed interior.

● Put on your golden armor, grab your diamond sword and shield, and prepare for battle!

It’s an entire child’s birthday in a box, basically. The Lego Minecraft Mountain Cave set will be available in Lego stores and the online Lego Shop on July 1.