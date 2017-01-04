The 12 Best Video Games Of 2016Kirk Hamilton25 minutes agoFiled to: year in review2016 in revieweditor's pickskotakucoregames of the yeargame of the year465EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF First, we spent a year playing video games. Then we spent a couple weeks debating which ones were best. Here, in alphabetical order, are Kotaku’s top 12 games of 2016. BoxBoxBoy Civilization VI Darkest Dungeon Dishonored 2 Doom Dragon Quest Builders Hitman Inside Overwatch Pokémon Sun and Moon Stardew Valley The WitnessMore Games of More Years: The 12 Best Video Games Of 2015The 12 Best Video Games Of 2014 The Last of Us Is Kotaku's 2013 Game of the YearKirk Hamiltonkirk@kotaku.com@kirkhamiltonKotaku Editor-at-LargeReply46 repliesLeave a reply