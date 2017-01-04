GIF

First, we spent a year playing video games. Then we spent a couple weeks debating which ones were best. Here, in alphabetical order, are Kotaku’s top 12 games of 2016.

BoxBoxBoy

Civilization VI

Darkest Dungeon

Dishonored 2

Doom

Dragon Quest Builders

Hitman

Inside

Overwatch

Pokémon Sun and Moon

Stardew Valley

The Witness

