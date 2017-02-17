Street Fighter II's M. Bison Loses To... A Toyota Brian AshcraftToday 6:00amFiled to: street fighterstreet fighter iicapcomtoyotakotakueastjapan9211EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF [GIF via Toyota] I beat he could kick some Prius ass. Advertisement In Toyota’s latest C-HR ad, the crossover makes its way through Street Fighter II and faces off with M. Bison.Guess this is payback for the beating Toyota inspired cars have taken in Street Fighter bonus stages over the years.Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.Brian Ashcraftbashcraft@kotaku.com@Brian_AshcraftOriginally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored four books, including most recently, Japanese Tattoos: History * Culture * Design.Reply92 repliesLeave a reply