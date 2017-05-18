[Image: Nintendo]

Nintendo has announced three different retail versions of Splatoon 2 for Japan. One of the download version comes with a game case, but no game card.



Advertisement

According to Nintendo, there is a standard Splatoon 2 package version, which comes with the game case and the game card. Then, there is the Splatoon 2 download version, which will look something like this and contain a download code:

There’s also a third type that Nintendo is calling “Splatoon 2 Game Card Free Version.” This comes in the same game case as the package version, but instead of a game card, it contains a download code:

[Image: Nintendo]

Nintendo says this is recommended for players who don’t want the physical card, but do want the game case.



Advertisement

All three versions are priced the same in Japan: 6,458 yen (US$58).

Looking at the Japanese My Nintendo Store, none of the other Switch titles have this “Game Free Version.”

[Image: Nintendo]

It’s an interesting decision and seems closer to the way PC games are released at retail. No word if other regions will get this Splatoon 2 “game card free” version.

