A colorful game like Splatoon 2 deserves colorful hardware. That’s why Nintendo is rolling out special Splatoon themed controllers for Japan and Europe.



In Japan, the Splatoon 2 hardware will be available when the game launches on July 21. According to GoNintendo, the same is true for Europe. No word if all this will be released in North America. Hopefully!

There is, however, one rather unusual My Nintendo Store exclusive for Japan: an empty Splatoon 2 Switch box. It’s recommended for fans who already have the Switch.

Oh, and those willing to part with 540 yen (US$4.89) for a cardboard box.