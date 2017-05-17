Toddlers in The Sims series have are generally annoying. They can’t walk, talk or use the bathroom on their own, and they’ll keep adult sims up all night to boot. This mod lets you show them how you really feel.

The “Square Up” meme—an image of a woman attempting to fight a child—propagated on Black Twitter, although now, like most images that are replicated for the sake of jokes, its origins have been pushed into obscurity. If you search for the origin of it, you’ll only find screencapped tweets artifacted to all hell from 2015. The most hilarious example of this is finding it on a BBC News report about a Twitter hashtag about growing up black. This freeze frame is now just an exploitable picture that you can use to punctuate your reactions or opinions. Thanks to The Ebony Simmer, you can further replicate this in your game of The Sims.

Pose packs are pre-fab poses that are mainly used to keep your sims still for screenshots. Usually they’re glamor poses, but this one is straight up hilarious. Check out the descriptions in the mod:



I haven’t seen the Square Up image in a good long while, but if the amount of fun I had staging this photoshoot is anything to go by, I think it’s due for a resurgence.

