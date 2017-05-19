The coolest new feature in Injustice 2 is the ability to play dress-up with DC Comics’ iconic heroes and villains. And though they can’t possibly be as awesome as my Grape Flash here, we want to see your best custom creations.

For those of you not playing the best DC Comics fighting game ever, Injustice 2 allows players to use gear unlocked via in-game loot boxes and mission rewards to augment and transform their characters from this:

Into this beauty right here:

Since gear features level requirements, it’s likely your custom characters will morph as they rise from level 1 to 20, but I think I’ve found the sweet spot with Barry Allen here. Not only is the color combination quite striking, the Speed Force Legacy helm covers his smug face.

God. Go away, Barry.

Now it’s your turn. Bring us your Scarecrows, your Cheetahs, your poor huddled Supermen yearning to breathe free while repressing an entire planet. Grape Flash will be standing by to toss some tempests if the need arises.