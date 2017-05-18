For a country that has made a whole bunch of fighting games, you better believe that Japan has its favorites. A recent survey revealed top twenty beloved titles, according to Weekly Famitsu readers.



Between April 13 and April 19, the magazine asked 2,461 readers to name their favorite fighting games. Ninety-two percent of respondents were men, while the remaining 8 percent were women. Six percent were in their teens, 43 percent in their 20s, 42 percent in their 30s, 8 percent in their 40s, and 1 percent in their 50s.

As with the previous action game poll, each person was allowed to vote for up to three titles (though people could only vote for one or two if they wanted). Famitsu then calculated these votes as “points.” While the game titles have been localized for clarity, the hardware platforms are as listed by Famitsu.

20. SoulCalibur V (PS3/Xbox 360) - 98 points 19. Dead or Alive 5: Last Round (PS4/PS3/Xbox One/PC) - 109 points 18. Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] (Vita/PS4/PS3/Arcade) - 111 points 17. Garou: Mark of the Wolves (Vita/Switch/PS3/PS2/Xbox 360/Neo Geo/DC/PC/iOS/Android/Arcade) - 124 points 16. Rival Schools: United by Fate (DC/Arcade) - 125 points 15. Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 (Vita/PS4/PS3/Xbox One/Xbox 360/PC) - 130 points 14. Fist of the North Star (PS2/Arcade) - 132 points 13. Tekken 7: Fated Retribution (Arcade) - 136 points 12. Guilty Gear Xrd: Sign (PS4/PS3/PC/Arcade) - 139 points 11. Under Night In-Birth (Arcade) - 140 points 10. Virtua Fighter 2 (PS3/PS2/Xbox One/Saturn/PC/Arcade) - 154 points 9. Capcom vs. SNK 2 Millionaire Fighting 2001 (GC/PS2/Xbox/DC/Arcade) - 163 points 8. Darkstalkers 3 (PS/Sega/Arcade) - 172 points 7. The King of Fighters XIV (PS4) - 180 points 6. Street Fighter V (PS4/PC) - 191 points 5. BlazBlue: Central Fiction (PS4/PS3/Xbox One/Arcade) - 230 points 4. Street Fighter III 3rd Strike: Fight for the Future (DC/PS2/Arcade) - 237 points 3. Ultra Street Fighter IV (PS4/PS3/Xbox 360/PC/Arcade) - 254 points 2. Guilty Gear Xrd: Revelator (PS4/PS3/DC/Arcade) - 266 points 1. Street Fighter II (SNES/Arcade) - 383 points

What about you? What’s your favorite fighter?