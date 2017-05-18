One of Prey’s biggest strengths is how it realizes the inhabitants of the space station Talos-1, and on today’s Kotaku Splitscreen, we talk to the man responsible for many of them: Chris Avellone.



First, Kirk and I talk a bit about Nier: Automata (6:55) and the Nintendo Switch (11:15) before jumping into this week’s news: Zelda reportedly coming to smartphones (16:24); Tom Brady appearing on the cover of Madden 18 (21:19); and Alan Wake disappearing from Xbox Live and Steam (28:55). Then we speak to Avellone (34:30) about his writing work on Prey and how he constructed so many of those great characters. We even BLOW HIS MIND with the revelation of a fantastic easter egg. Finally, we’ve got a couple of listener questions (1:04:17) including one that really Takes a Chance.



You can get the MP3 here.

Advertisement

As always, you can find Splitscreen on Apple Podcasts and Google Play. Reach us at splitscreen@kotaku.com with any and all questions, requests, suggestions, and fan-fiction.