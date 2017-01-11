Overwatch Player Gets Teams Dancing To Funk MusicNathan GraysonToday 7:30pmFiled to: funkoverwatchblizzardhumorkotakucore429EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF It’s been a hell of a day. Sometimes, you just need something to make you smile. Here’s a person blasting funk music at teammates in Overwatch. Cute dancing ensues. Advertisement Dunno Anything brought the funk to Overwatch, and Overwatch boogied until it couldn’t boogie anymore:Thank you for healing our shattered souls with the power of music, Dunno Anything. Ain’t no stopping us now.Nathan Graysonnathan.grayson@kotaku.com@vahn16Kotaku PC games and (sometimes) MMA reporter person. Mindless vessel for a sentient mop of hair. Reply42 repliesLeave a reply