GIF

It’s been a hell of a day. Sometimes, you just need something to make you smile. Here’s a person blasting funk music at teammates in Overwatch. Cute dancing ensues.



Dunno Anything brought the funk to Overwatch, and Overwatch boogied until it couldn’t boogie anymore:

Thank you for healing our shattered souls with the power of music, Dunno Anything. Ain’t no stopping us now.