Obama Is Now Free To Dunk All Over NBA 2K17Luke Plunkett44 minutes agoFiled to: nba 2k17obamapresident obamapckotaku core Now that his term is up and he's off into the sunset, Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States of America, has enough spare time to pursue the NBA career he's always dreamed of. This vid, by NykeFaller, made Obama as NBA 2K17's MyCareer player, meaning that you get to play the game's singleplayer mode—which automatically gives the player the nickname "Prez" anyway—as a guy who loves the game, but is also very bad at the game. Luke Plunkettplunkett@kotaku.com@lukeplunkettLuke Plunkett is a Contributing Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.