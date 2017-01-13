Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will release on the Nintendo Switch. The updated version will include all WiiU DLC tracks as well as new characters. It will also add a revamped Battle Mode.



The game will add Inkling Girl and Inkling Boy from Splatoon, as well as King Boo, Dry Bones and Bowser Jr as new characters. A robust series of changes to Battle Mode will add new maps and allow players to carry two items at a time.

One of the new items added back into the game is the item stealing Boo, giving players a chance to be even bigger pricks in what is supposedly a happy go lucky racing game and totally not a “Friendship Destruction Simulator.”

The game releases on April 28th. You can check out the trailer below: