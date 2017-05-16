In an attempt to stop all official Battlestar Galactica video games from being piles of rotting space garbage, strategy publisher Slitherine is releasing a 3D strategy title for the PC based on the first Cylon War.



While a game based on managing the dwindling resources of Adama’s Colonial Fleet could have been interesting, this effort—called Battlestar Galactica Deadlock—is set decades earlier and puts you on an equal footing with the toasters, tasking you with designing, building and controlling humanity’s defence against a Cylon attack.

Deadlock is a real-time 3D strategy game (think Homeworld), with the option to pause the action at any time to issue commands, then resume to see them all play out.

It’ll be out in the Summer, and is developed by Star Hammer’s Black Lab Games. And note that while official Battlestar games have been trash, there have been some very good mods picking up the slack. And the board game is pretty damn good as well.