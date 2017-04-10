This past Saturday morning I loaded up Playtonic Games’ tribute to the Nintendo 64 3D adventures of old, and my children were instantly smitten. The colorful characters, the gibberish voices and the silly noises made while falling into pits (my kids are big fans of falling) delighted the boys to no end. Eventually Seamus asked if he could play, so I handed him the controller, left him in the care of his mother and wandered off into my office for an impromptu nap.

“Seamus, no!” my wife shouted from the living room, waking me from chair sleep. It’s a common phrase in our house, shouted regularly at varying levels of intensity, so I didn’t pay it much heed. “Seamus, do not... your father will...” came next, followed by silence. Well, not exactly silence. I also heard a familiar song.

Oh no. Oh no no no.

I rushed into the living room just in time to see Seamus popping out of the Persona 5 save menu.

“Give me the controller, Seamus,” I said with a quavering voice.

“I tried to stop him,” my wife said as I opened the save menu. My knees grew weak. My heart sank. It was gone. It was all gone. Where there had been a game with nearly 40 hours of play time, there was now one with 15 minutes.

Sometime between “The Incident” and this writing he started over again, this time saving at the 7 minute mark. Perhaps he is speedrunning.

"He only saved over the second one," my wife offered. Yes, Seamus had helpfully skipped over the first save, created after only 10 hours. Good lad.



I could have wept. I could feel that lump in the back of my throat just waiting to burst. I sat on the couch, staring at the screen for what felt like forever. Then I handed Seamus the controller, stood up and returned to my office.

I told Twitter about what had just happened, and several folks suggested I check for cloud saves. Unfortunately I had recently transferred data from a regular PlayStation 4 to a PlayStation 4 Pro, and despite auto cloud saving being enabled, nothing had been uploaded since before the move. All was lost.

My chances of finishing Persona 5 any time soon are incredibly slim. As much as I loved (yes, loved) forming a crack team of heart thieves, falling in love with a punk rock doctor, eating massive hamburgers for fabulous stats and prizes and watching films about baked goods super heroes, I just can’t see myself finding that much time to do it all over again. I’ll just have to live vicariously through just about everyone else on the site.