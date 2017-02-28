Coming this spring to the Xbox One, the Xbox Game Pass will give console owners access to over 100 Xbox One and backwards compatible games for $9.99 a month.

Advertisement

The Xbox Game Pass is not a streaming service, like PlayStation Now, but a game download subscription along the lines of EA Access. Subscribers who pay the $9.99 monthly fee will be able to choose from games like Halo 5: Guardians, Payday 2, NBA 2K16 and SoulCalibur II (examples given in Microsoft’s official announcement,) downloading them directly to their system and playing them as if they were purchased digitally. Subscribers will be able to purchase the games in the catalog at a discount (20 percent off games, 10 percent off add-ons,) adding them permanently to their Xbox library.

The Xbox Game Pass will start rolling out today to select members of the Xbox Insider program today, with plans to launch exclusively for Xbox Live Gold subscribers before going live for all Xbox One owners this spring.

Advertisement

Looking at the image provided above, we’ve also got Saint’s Row IV, The Mega Man Collection, Terraria, Mad Max, Lego Batman, Fable III, Mad Max and several fading box arts to look forward to.

Sound like a good deal?