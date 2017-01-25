Mario Kart's Rainbow Road, Remade In Halo 5Cecilia D'AnastasioToday 5:00pmFiled to: rainbow roadhalo 5Haloforge mapsmoddingkotakucore1912EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF xXBarthXx’s SNES Rainbow Road map for Halo 5, played by Forge Labs Rainbow Road, the dangerous and psychedelic Mario Kart map you and your friends barely survived in elementary school, is now a Halo 5 map. And, yes, of course you can race on it. Advertisement The map accommodates up to 10 players. It’s got all the thwomps and twists and turns and traps that will test your ability to keep a clunky SUV on a floating, rainbow race track. Here’s Forge Labs playing it:Cecilia D'Anastasiocecilia@kotaku.com@cecianastaStaff writer at KotakuPGP KeyReply19 repliesLeave a reply