Japanese Wrestling Photos That Look Photoshopped, But Aren'tBrian AshcraftToday 6:04amFiled to: wrestlingpro wrestlingprofessional wrestlinginternetmemeskotakueastjapan3310EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink [Image: goldberg0902 | MrYMD42 | kgario86] This week, a tag appeared on Twitter for wrestling photos that look so unreal you’d think they had to be Photoshopped. Advertisement The tag reads #クソコラじゃないのにクソコラに見えるプロレス画像 or basically, “Even though they’re not crap Photoshops, pro wrestling images that appear ‘shopped.” As a rule of thumb, professional wrestling is filled with colorful characters and wild moments. Japanese pro wrestling is no exception. Advertisement Here are some highlights:And finally.Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.Brian Ashcraftbashcraft@kotaku.com@Brian_AshcraftOriginally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored four books, including most recently, Japanese Tattoos: History * Culture * Design.Reply33 repliesLeave a reply