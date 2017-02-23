[Image: goldberg0902 | MrYMD42 | kgario86]

This week, a tag appeared on Twitter for wrestling photos that look so unreal you’d think they had to be Photoshopped.

The tag reads #クソコラじゃないのにクソコラに見えるプロレス画像 or basically, “Even though they’re not crap Photoshops, pro wrestling images that appear ‘shopped.”

As a rule of thumb, professional wrestling is filled with colorful characters and wild moments. Japanese pro wrestling is no exception.

Here are some highlights:

And finally.

