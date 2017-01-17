If Super Mario Odyssey Had The Realism of Grand Theft AutoPatricia HernandezToday 1:30pmFiled to: Super MarioMarioKotaku CoreHumorModsGTASuper Mario OdysseyNintendo Switch3115EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Super Mario Odyssey’s trailer was only a couple minutes long, but it was enough to get everyone hung up on was Mario’s bizarre appearance in a fictionalized version of NYC. The immediate comparison was that Odyssey reminded people of GTA, so it was only a matter of time before mods mashed together the whimsy of Odyssey with GTA’s grit. Advertisement CrowbCat combined parkour and realism GTA IV mods and paired them Super Mario Odyssey’s music, and the result is hilarious. I’d play this on the Nintendo Switch.You know what, maybe it’s good that Mario isn’t as tall as the other humans. He’s got some Slenderman thing going here, yikes.Recommended StoriesSuper Mario Odyssey's Real Humans Are Weird and BadThe Next Big Mario Game Is Super Mario OdysseyOnce You Can Afford It, GTA Online's Newest Expansion Is TerrificPatricia Hernandez@xpatriciahDeputy editor.Reply31 repliesLeave a reply