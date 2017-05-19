Hey, did you hear? Hayao Miyazaki has officially come out of retirement to make a new feature film. If you want to work on it, here’s how you can apply!



Studio Ghibli has a job listing for the feature—which also means that Ghibli is going back into feature film production! The listing mentions how Miyazaki has decided to come out of retirement, writing, “Because of his age, this one is most certainly seems like the last work he will direct.”

The listing, which seems to have been penned by Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki, is rather frank. It pointing out that “several important colleagues have died” in the past few years. (For example, color designer Michiyo Yasuda.)

Advertisement

The listing adds, “To do this film, please lend us the power of youth. The [production] period is three years. We’re looking for those to come together to create this work.”

The gigs are for animation and background art. Those who are already working in the animation industry are also welcome to apply.

Advertisement

Sponsored

Successful candidates will begin work on October 1, 2017, which, I guess, means the movie goes into full time production then. The contract is for three years, and the salary is for over 200,000 yen (US$1,794) per month with twice annual bonuses. Travel to and from work will be reimbursed (though, there is a limit on how much travel allowance is allotted.) Work begins at 10am and ends at 7pm, with an hour break. There is overtime. Of course there is.

Interested individuals should look at Studio Ghibli’s notice to see what is necessary to apply.

Studio Ghibli is looking for those over the age of 18. Your gender or, and this is important, nationality do not matter. (However, the listing states the studio is looking for those with the necessary Japanese level to work on the project.)

The page is in Japanese, so while the studio says it doesn’t matter what your nationality is, you will need to be fairly proficient in the language so you can communicate with fellow employees and not impede the work flow.

Good luck to those who apply!