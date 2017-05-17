Model builder and Kotaku reader Kevin Derken, whose work we’ve featured on the site before, went and built himself a couple of replicas of the lil’ robots from Nier: Automata.



These are built entirely from scratch. Kevin modelled the robots on his computer, 3D-printed them out, added a ball joint from a Gundam model to articulate the arms then painted them. For scale, their heads are around the size of tennis balls, while the whole model is about as big as a coffee mug.

If you’re in NYC this weekend, Kevin’s going to be displaying the models (and a bunch of his other work) at the Five Points Festival.