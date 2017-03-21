GTA V Stunt Escalates QuicklyLuke PlunkettToday 10:00amFiled to: gta vgrand theft auto vkotaku corepc546EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Here’s a driver from Evolve Stunting, ready to make a jump off a ramp and maybe do a few spins and oh he’s got company. Advertisement If the video below doesn’t start at the right point, we’re looking for 1:54 in particular (though really, as with most of this crew’s videos, the whole thing is excellent).Luke Plunkettplunkett@kotaku.com@lukeplunkettLuke Plunkett is a Contributing Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.