GIF GIF source: PetayPanMoFo

A couple weeks ago, Rockstar added mesmerizing “props” that GTA Online players can use to create stunt races, and the coolest ones aren’t just flashy—they bend and break tracks in new ways. (Seizure warning!)



Some fans are using an “underground” glitch to create strange tracks underneath the GTA Online map. While players have pulled this trick before in GTA Online, now it’s being paired with the new prop tunnels to create an even weirder experience, as you can see in this video by PetayPanMoFo:

While the light tunnels can be disorienting, they also make for tracks that feel unlike anything we’ve seen in GTA Online before:



GIF Source: CCC 010

Almost immediately, the community used the new tools to create wild stunt races. On Twitter and YouTube, GTA fans are sharing gorgeous footage and stills of the light tubes:

Many of these races also use the new special vehicles, like the rocket car, alongside huge ramps and stunt racing turbo boosts. In short, GTA Online looks and feels more and more like Trackmania with every new update.



If you wanna check out some of the new races made by Rockstar or other players, now is a perfect time. All stunt races are currently offering double XP and cash.