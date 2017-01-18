Aaron Reynolds, of @batlabels fame, was playing Grand Theft Auto Online the other night when he ran into some assholes trying to wreck people’s nice cars. So he came up with an A++ plan which would make the game “fun for [him] and awful for them”.



Note that players themselves aren’t actually paying out the full cost of the car, they’re only paying out a fraction. So if you blew up the Gurntmobile you wouldn’t be on the hook for $1 million. But at a high enough price (the fine for destroying expensive cars can be $20k+) it’s still enough to discourage many people from wanton destruction.

Advertisement

Anyway continue he did, with a much louder paintjob. Xzibit would be proud.

Who could have thought an insurance scam could be so much fun.