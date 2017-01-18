Grand Theft Auto Online Trolls vs The Million-Dollar CarLuke PlunkettYesterday 7:00pmFiled to: gta onlinegrand theft auto onlinekotaku corehumor16338EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image: Aaron Reynolds Aaron Reynolds, of @batlabels fame, was playing Grand Theft Auto Online the other night when he ran into some assholes trying to wreck people’s nice cars. So he came up with an A++ plan which would make the game “fun for [him] and awful for them”. Note that players themselves aren’t actually paying out the full cost of the car, they’re only paying out a fraction. So if you blew up the Gurntmobile you wouldn’t be on the hook for $1 million. But at a high enough price (the fine for destroying expensive cars can be $20k+) it’s still enough to discourage many people from wanton destruction. Advertisement Anyway continue he did, with a much louder paintjob. Xzibit would be proud. Who could have thought an insurance scam could be so much fun.Luke Plunkettplunkett@kotaku.com@lukeplunkettLuke Plunkett is a Contributing Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.Reply163 repliesLeave a reply