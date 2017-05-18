Today on Highlight Reel we have Dark Souls DJs, hallucinations, bike boomerangs, Battlegrounds camping and much more!
- Prey - Tarp Spin - TheNadeFace
- Forza Horizon 3 - Lucky Win - VIBLUDO
- XCOM 2 - Uniquely graceful. - (direct file) Luke John
- Rainbow 6 Siege - Time to Uninstall - MegaMin96
- Final Fantasy XV - Is Gladio Hallucinating Or Something - (direct file) imsteaky
- Star Wars Battlefront - boop - Tyron455
- GTA V - GTA Logic - Dzeiro
- Dark Souls 3 - DJ Hero Turntable vs Abyss Watchers - ATwerkingYoshi
- Mercenaries 2: World in Flames - BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY - Camargo Gamer
- Battlefield 1 - you dropped something bud let me get that for you - Zirkelcock
- Battlefield 1 - Bike Boomerang - (direct file) DJQ321
- Battlefield 1 - Feeding an Enemy 49 bullets - Vik Strangle
- PU Battlegrounds - Trust Nobody. Not Even Plants. - Spo8
- PU battlegrounds - Best Loot - TunaTrunks
- PU Battlegrounds - killing off the flying squad one by one (direct file) - Candystealer (Follow them on twitch here)
- PU Battlegrounds - Scaring the SHIT out of a kid after being pinned down in a shack for 10 minutes. - Khan The Great
- PU Battlegrounds - nerves of steel (direct file) - jahbaz
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!