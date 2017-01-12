Art by Sam Woolley

Nintendo’s new video game console, the Nintendo Switch, will be out on March 3, 2017 across all territories. It’ll cost $300 in the U.S.



Here’s what we learned during tonight’s big live show.

THE DATE AND PRICE

The Nintendo Switch will launch worldwide on March 3, 2017 and will cost $300 in the U.S.

THE ONLINE SERVICE

The Switch will launch with an online service that works through your “smart device.” You’ll be able to play online and chat with your friends using your smart device. The online service will be free at launch, but in fall of 2017 Nintendo will start to charge for it.

THE CONSOLE

The Switch is a hybrid handheld/set-top console that you can play on your TV or on the go. We got our first official look back in October, though various facts about the console had been heavily rumored over the course of 2016. You’ll be able to buy one of two different versions: one with grey Joy-Con controllers, and one with multi-colored controllers.

The Nintendo Switch Dock will allow the Switch to plug directly into your TV, using either a separate Nintendo Switch Pro Controller or the included Joy-Con controllers to play it like you would a normal set-top console.



Below the TV, you can see the Switch Dock.

What sets the Switch apart from other gaming consoles is the fact that you can remove the Switch from the dock at any time and immediately resume playing on the go.

The console will begin outputting to its built-in display, and you can pick up right where you left off.



The handheld Switch can be charged while you’re playing with a USB cable. The screen uses a capacitive touch panel, and you can connect up to eight Switch consoles locally via wifi.

THE CONTROLLERS

The detachable Joy-Con controllers have a pretty silly name, and hopefully we’ll just start calling them Switch Controllers before too long. For now, though, Joy-Con it is. The Joy-Con controllers can be popped off the side of the Switch like so...

Above: A still from the Switch reveal trailer.

...and used to play two-player games.

The Joy-Con controller has a joystick, four face buttons, and “capture” button similar to the PS4, which will let you capture screenshots as well as, eventually, video. Each Joy-Con controller has an accelerometer, and each has two tiny cute tiny cute little L and R shoulder buttons.

There will also be Joy-Con color variations, which look nifty.

The right Joy-Con has a motion AR camera that can tell how far your hand is away from it, and, for example, can tell the difference between a hand making rock, paper, or scissors. It’s also got some allegedly nifty vibration features, and the Nintendo demonstrator was pretty high on what he called “HD Rumble.”

The Joy-Cons can also be combined with the Joy-Con Grip in the middle into a single controller with the same number of thumbsticks and buttons you’d find on a Nintendo Pro Controller. The Switch screen has a stand, which will let you stand it on end and play two-player games on the go.



You can watch a demo of the Switch Controllers here:

NO REGION LOCKING

Unlike past Nintendo consoles, Nintendo Switch will not have software region locking. Rejoice!

THE GAMES

Nintendo started their games demonstrations with a collection of minigames called 1 2 Switch, which will players can play with two Joy-Cons away from the screen.

Above: 1 2 Switch

It looks like there’ll be minigames like tennis, wild-west quickdraw, swordfighting, magic casting, and more. Each game involves standing next to the screen and looking directly at your opponent.



Above: Arms

Next they showed Arms, a fantastical fighting game where players use the controllers to shoot huge, stretchy boxing gloves at one another. It looks very Nintendo, and pretty fun. You hold can control your punches and even curve long-range punches by tilting and twisting the Joy-Con as you play. Gonna be a lot of sore arms after playing this one. You can play online, locally with an extra set of Joy-Cons, and can also play locally with another Switch.



Above: Splatoon 2

Next up was Splatoon 2, a sequel to the widely loved Wii U multiplayer shooter. You can play the game with the Joy-Con, or with the Switch Pro Controller. It’ll also support gyro controls. This one will also support online multiplayer, as well as local competitive play with other Switch owners. It’ll be out summer 2017.



Above: Super Mario Odyssey

Next up came a little Italian fellow you may have heard of named Mario. (Or is that Wario? THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE.) Nintendo showed off a new 3D Mario game called Super Mario Odyssey. It looks really, really good. I want to play it right now. There were electric guitars and a giant mech climbing a skyscraper? Bowser had on metal boots? In this game, Mario will be leaving the Mushroom Kingdom for the real world, with cities and other real-world settings turning up as levels in the game. Mario also has a special cap (with eyes!) that will “play an important role in [his] journey.” Nintendo describes it as a “sandbox-style” game, and it’ll be out Holiday 2017. Basically, it’s a new 3D Mario, folks. Buckle up.



Above: Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Next Nintendo showed Xenoblade Chronicles 2, which sure looks like some JRPG shit that Jason will love. Or not, based on the fact that I don’t think he liked the first Xenoblade Chronicles. They also showed a short teaser for Fire Emblem: Warriors, a new Shin Megami Tensei game, and a new Square Enix JRPG called Octopath Traveler.

Above: Octopath Traveler

With the JRPGs taken care of, Bethesda’s Todd Howard turned up to announce Skyrim is indeed coming to the Nintendo Switch as expected.

Near the end of the event, Nintendo showed a sax-tastic sizzle reel with a ton of third-party games including I Am Setsuna and Minecraft. You can watch that clip here:

Go get it, saxophonist!

At the very end of the show, Nintendo showed a ridiculously hot trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and announced that the game will be out on March 3 along with the Switch.



Also Confirmed: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Shovel Knight, Just Dance 2017, Dragon Quest X, Dragon Quest XII, Dragon Quest Heroes 1 &2, FIFA.