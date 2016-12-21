Every Big Game Coming Out This WinterHeather AlexandraYesterday 11:30amFiled to: ListsPlaystationPlaystation 43DSXbox OneXboxPCVitaWiiU986EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Art by Angelica Alzona Winter. The season where we cut open tauntauns in order to keep warm. And where we bundle up with a blanket, some cocoa, and games. Here’s a list of the numerous games coming out during these snowy times.January 10Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star | PS4, Vita| ActionRunbow Pocket | 3DS | PlatformerHatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone | PS4 | RhythmJanuary 20 Gravity Rush 2 | PS4 | ActionDragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King | 3DS | RPGJanuary 24Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | PS4 | Action RPGTales of Berseria | PS4, PC | RPGResident Evil 7: Biohazard | PS4, Xbox One, PC | Survival HorrorYakuza 0 | PS4 | Action-AdventureJanuary 31Hitman: The Complete First Season | PC, Xbox One, PS4 | StealthDigimon World: Next Order | PS4 | RPGFebruary 3 Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto | PS4, Xbox One, PC | FightingPoochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World | WiiU, 3DS | PlatformerFebruary 7Nioh | PS4 | Action RPGAtelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book | PC | RPGNights of Azure | PC | RPGFebruary 14For Honor | PS4, Xbox One, PC | Hack and SlashSniper Elite 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC | ShooterFebruary 21Halo Wars 2 | Xbox One, PC | Real Time StrategyLEGO Worlds | PS4, Xbox One, PC | SandboxBerserk and the Band of the Hawk | PS4, Vita, PC | ActionFebruary 28Horizon Zero Dawn | PS4 | Action RPGTorment: Tides of Numenera | PS4, Xbox One, PC | RPGSome time in FebruaryNight in the Woods | PS4, PC, Mac | Platformer/Narrative March 7NieR: Automata | PS4, PC | Action RPGTom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands | PS4, Xbox One, PC | ShooterMarch 14Akiba’s Beat | PS4, Vita | Action RPGDanganronpa 1-2 Reload | PS4 | Visual NovelStar Trek Bridge Crew VR| PS4, PC | SimulationStyx: Shards of Darkness | PS4, Xbox One, PC | StealthSpring hits shortly after this but keep an eye open for the Nintendo Switch releasing in March as well. Heather Alexandra@transgamerthinkStaff Writer at KotakuReply98 repliesLeave a reply