Art by Angelica Alzona

Winter. The season where we cut open tauntauns in order to keep warm. And where we bundle up with a blanket, some cocoa, and games. Here’s a list of the numerous games coming out during these snowy times.



January 10

Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star | PS4, Vita| Action

Runbow Pocket | 3DS | Platformer

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone | PS4 | Rhythm

January 20

Gravity Rush 2 | PS4 | Action

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King | 3DS | RPG

January 24

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | PS4 | Action RPG



Tales of Berseria | PS4, PC | RPG

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard | PS4, Xbox One, PC | Survival Horror

Yakuza 0 | PS4 | Action-Adventure

January 31

Hitman: The Complete First Season | PC, Xbox One, PS4 | Stealth



Digimon World: Next Order | PS4 | RPG

February 3

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto | PS4, Xbox One, PC | Fighting

Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World | WiiU, 3DS | Platformer

February 7

Nioh | PS4 | Action RPG

Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book | PC | RPG

Nights of Azure | PC | RPG

February 14

For Honor | PS4, Xbox One, PC | Hack and Slash



Sniper Elite 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC | Shooter

February 21

Halo Wars 2 | Xbox One, PC | Real Time Strategy



LEGO Worlds | PS4, Xbox One, PC | Sandbox

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk | PS4, Vita, PC | Action

February 28

Horizon Zero Dawn | PS4 | Action RPG

Torment: Tides of Numenera | PS4, Xbox One, PC | RPG

Some time in February

Night in the Woods | PS4, PC, Mac | Platformer/Narrative

March 7

NieR: Automata | PS4, PC | Action RPG

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands | PS4, Xbox One, PC | Shooter

March 14

Akiba’s Beat | PS4, Vita | Action RPG

Danganronpa 1-2 Reload | PS4 | Visual Novel

Star Trek Bridge Crew VR| PS4, PC | Simulation

Styx: Shards of Darkness | PS4, Xbox One, PC | Stealth

Spring hits shortly after this but keep an eye open for the Nintendo Switch releasing in March as well.