Namco Bandai announced a new virtual reality experience called Evangelion VR: The Soul Seat.
According to Famitsu, the attraction will be at Namco Bandai’s VR Zone amusement center in Shinjuku this summer.
You wear the VR headset and sit in a pilot’s seat, which shakes and moves about. In the VR experience, after regular Eva pilots goes AWOL, you are roped into the fray and pilot in a battle against the Angels.
The press event Famitsu attended didn’t show off much of the actual game—nor did it show much shaking.
