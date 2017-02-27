Peter Moore, lately of Electronic Arts but just as well-known for previous executive roles with Sega and Xbox, will be taking up a new job in June, as chief executive officer of Liverpool FC.



It’s a dream job for the Liverpool-born Moore, who as you can see below is an absolute LFC fanatic. He’ll start in his new role in June, and move back to his home town over the Summer.

Wonder where he’ll get the LFC tattoo...

