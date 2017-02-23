Draymond Green Video Game Is About Basketball, But Also Kicking DicksLuke PlunkettToday 9:30amFiled to: sportsindiepckotaku core518EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Welcome to Draymond Green’s Shut Up And Slam Jam Karate Basketball, a basketball game where you must score, but also kick dudes in the figs. Made for Ludum Dare 37 late last year (but only released online earlier this week), it supports four players in local multiplayer, and is not screwing about with the combat side of things: the story is that “the local rec center has been double booked for a charity basketball event and a karate championship”, so Draymond figures, why not combine the two? GIF As you can tell by the clip below, this is not a proper sports game, so don’t expect a ton of features or anything fancy. It’s just a cool NBA Jam-ish idea given life for a game jam. And it has a very good sports logo at halfcourt.You can download it on PC here. Advertisement Let this also be a sad reminder that Barkley 2 is still not out.Kotaku, an NBA blogDeMarcus Cousins' Trade Was So Shitty NBA 2K17 Won't Let You Do It Obama Is Now Free To Dunk All Over NBA 2K17NBA 2K17 MyCareer: The Kotaku ReviewLuke Plunkettplunkett@kotaku.com@lukeplunkettLuke Plunkett is a Contributing Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.Reply51 repliesLeave a reply