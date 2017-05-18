Destiny 2 is coming to PC, and as you may expect, this version will give you far more of those sweet, sweet frames than the PS4 and Xbox One versions. It’ll also run on Blizzard’s Battle.net rather than Steam or another PC distribution service, which is an interesting choice.

UPDATE (4:46pm): The PC version will also come out later than the console versions, with a final date expected “in the coming weeks” according to Luke Smith (speaking to PCGamer).

First, via Bungie, here’s what the PC version of Destiny 2 offers:

4k Resolution Support (3820×2160)



Uncapped framerate



Full mouse and keyboard support with custom key mapping



Text chat



Adjustable Field of View



Detailed PC settings screen



21:9 monitor support

Bungie hasn’t yet said anything about cross-play between platforms, and I can’t imagine that happening for PVP simply because PC players would have an unfair advantage in the Crucible. But we’ll see.

As for Battle.net—which we thought had gotten a name change but Blizzard is apparently still calling Battle.net?—you’ll be able to play Destiny 2 just like you would StarCraft or Heroes of the Storm. Says Blizzard: “Destiny 2 will be integrated into many of Blizzard’s existing social features—you’ll be able to chat with friends playing Destiny 2 the same way you already can for Blizzard games. Players will also be able to add friends and form parties the same way Blizzard gamers can. And, you’ll see a Destiny 2 status icon by your friends who are playing Destiny 2 the same way you do for friends playing StarCraft II, Diablo III, WoW, Heroes of the Storm, Hearthstone, and Overwatch.”