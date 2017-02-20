NBA superstar DeMarcus Cousins has been traded from the Kings to the Pelicans, and everybody outside Sacramento’s front office knows it’s a bad deal. It’s so bad that, if you try and do it in NBA 2K17, the game won’t let you, because it actually knows things about basketball and business.



Pastapadre’s Bryan Wiedey tried to replicate the trade—which sent Cousins and Israel’s Omri Casspi to New Orleans in exchange for Buddy Hield and some loose change found behind a couch—in NBA 2K17 and was told, nope, not gonna happen.

If you can’t make it out in the tweet, here’s the message:

Here, presumably, is a long list of potential trades that may have blown actual Kings GM Vlade Divac away had he been as prudent as a video game.