Chris Brown Has A Goku From Dragon Ball LamborghiniBrian AshcraftToday 6:29amFiled to: dragon ballchris brownmusicmangaanime1519EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink [Images: Chris Brown | cbbrinfor] Well, it does go with his Goku tattoo. Advertisement That’s right, pointed out by Hot New Hip Hop, Brown’s Lamborghini Aventador has Goku’s face on the hood.Brown bought the $400,000 car sans Goku. But later had it customized, and last fall, he uploaded photos of his Gokumobile online.Which go with his Goku tattoo and Goku necklace. [Image: Chris Brown | Facebook] Brown has been known to cover his Lamborghinis with custom paint jobs. His black Gallardo has the lyrics to Tupac’s ‘Lord Knows,’ for example. Maybe his next one can have the lyrics to “F”?Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.Brian Ashcraftbashcraft@kotaku.com@Brian_AshcraftOriginally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored four books, including most recently, Japanese Tattoos: History * Culture * Design.Reply151 repliesLeave a reply