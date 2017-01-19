Well, it does go with his Goku tattoo.



Advertisement

That’s right, pointed out by Hot New Hip Hop, Brown’s Lamborghini Aventador has Goku’s face on the hood.

Brown bought the $400,000 car sans Goku. But later had it customized, and last fall, he uploaded photos of his Gokumobile online.



Which go with his Goku tattoo and Goku necklace.

[Image: Chris Brown | Facebook]

Brown has been known to cover his Lamborghinis with custom paint jobs. His black Gallardo has the lyrics to Tupac’s ‘Lord Knows,’ for example.



Maybe his next one can have the lyrics to “F”?