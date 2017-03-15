Capcom is giving six NES games based on some of Disney’s finest television animation work HD makeovers in The Disney Afternoon Collection for Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4, featuring Darkwing Duck, TaleSpin, DuckTales and Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Advertisement

Some of the finest licensed 2D platformers in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s came of Capcom’s deal with Disney, and now a bunch of them are coming back. Each of the six games (including sequels for DuckTales and Rescue Rangers) in the $19.99 collection are remastered for full 1080p support, with various filters available to tweak that retro feel.

On top of the upscaling, the games have also been enhanced with Boss Rush and Time Attack modes, as well as a rewind feature to help players unused to the more challenging platformers of the past a chance to survive. All of this, plus an in-game museum featuring facts and images from the original releases.

The Disney Afternoon Collection is coming to Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4 on April 18. These were once my jam, and they shall be my jam anew.