They just can not make Persona 5 figures fast enough. And while we wait for Makoto and Yusuke, here’s a Futaba (with bonus Morgana) from Phat Company.



She’s not poseable, so you can’t sit her in a computer chair, but she does come with interchangable parts, meaning you can swap between a “jacket” look and a “Morgana & phone” outfit.

It’s due out in December, and you can preorder here from importers like AmiAmi.