Blade Runner’s blaster already has a number of expensive replicas. This summer, it’s getting a water gun.

Advertisement

Japanese gun model maker Ryosuke Takagi previously did his version of Deckard’s PKD Blaster from Blade Runner.

As these Zospec photos show, it’s an impressive piece, costing around $600—or more.

Advertisement

That replica is the basis of an upcoming water gun, which is slated for a June release. You can see a prototype below:

Dubbed the Takagi Type M2019 WaterBlaster, it will be far more affordable and is slated to cost 1,296 yen (US$11.90).