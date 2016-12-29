A Game About Meeting Cool Weirdos At Train StationsHeather AlexandraToday 4:00pmFiled to: Heather’s Indie PickCool Indie GameThe Endless ExpressMacLinuxPCKotaku Core81EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Traveling for the holidays, I spent a lot of time sitting in trains and waiting on platforms. In the real world, it’s a pretty dry affair. In The Endless Express, it’s full of charm. Strange sounds play as bright trains shuttle wobbling creatures to and fro. It’s relaxing and makes for a Cool Indie Game. Advertisement The Endless Express was made by Florian Veltman, Alexandre Taillefert, Martin Gugger, Felix Meunier & Baptiste Virot. It is a reimagined version of a 2014 game jam version of the game. The updated version changes the visuals to create a softer, more pastel tone as well as a dreamier soundtrack of ambient tunes. GIF The concept is pretty simple. You’ve missed your train stop. Get to your ever so nebulous destination. Along the way, you’ll find frog people who quote Heavy Rain and bump into Charon, ferryman of the underworld. Each new stop is full of strange sights and fun characters. Advertisement The Endless Express also has one of my most favorite interface twists I’ve ever encountered. A press of the escape key actually summons a “portal to self” that pops up. It’s a little door that leads down to a comfortable room where you can alter game options. It’s a cute little touch of smart game design.You can play The Endless Express on your Mac, PC, or Linux system. It’s a wonderful time and I highly recommend riding the rails.Each week, I show off a new, affordable indie game using the tag “Heather’s Indie Pick.” It usually happens every Wednesday but I spent all of yesterday on a real train. Sponsored If you’ve found a cool game or made something you’re proud of, reach out to me at heather.alexandra@kotaku.com or on Twitter @transgamerthink.More Cool Indie Games! Slice Robots Into Tiny Bits In Clone Drone In The Danger Zone A Cosmic Forest Is A Surreal Exploration Game Necromancy Minion Game Is The New Agario On YouTubeHeather Alexandra@transgamerthinkStaff Writer at KotakuReply8 repliesLeave a reply