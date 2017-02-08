Project Cars 2 is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in late 2017. Mike FaheyToday 9:21amFiled to: Project CarsProject Cars 2Slightly Mad StudiosBandai Namcops4xbox OnePC121EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkProject Cars 2 is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in late 2017. Crowdfunding on Slightly Mad Studio’s racing sim sequel began in 2015, months after the first game’s release. Expect more than 170 cars, 60 tracks, online championships and new racing disciplines to master. Mike Fahey@bunnyspatialKotaku elder, lover of video games, toys, snacks and other unsavory things. Reply12 repliesLeave a reply