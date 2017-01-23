GIF Source: GTAmissions

Last month’s GTA Online update, Import/Export, added a slew of wacky vehicles. Since then, fans have used the update to do all sorts of outlandish things that must be seen to be believed.



Stunt-wise, the most popular car appears to be The Ruiner 2000, an expensive car that can jump, fire missiles, and deploy its own parachute. It also costs $6 million, which may sound like a lot, except all of the hijinks that have ensued since The Ruiner’s release may prove that it was worth it all along. Take, for instance, the first GIF in this post: with the help of mods, GTA Online PC players have taken the Ruiner 2000 and its parachute and combined them to create a flying pod of whales.

That’s not all.

Jumping Over Planes

Lining up a bunch of Ruiners and timing their hops over a low-flying plane took a few attempts, but these GTA Online players eventually pulled it off:

GIF Source: GTAmissions

Grindin’ on rails

Ramps + leaps + parachutes means that people can use the Ruiner 2000 as a skateboard to grind against an edge of a building:

GIF Source: EvolveStunting

In-Air Stylin’

The parachutes can also be used to make jumps more exciting—check out this sweet spin, courtesy of EvolveStunting:

GIF

Ramp Car Antics

Another vehicle that is getting a lot of mileage since the update is the ramp car, an addition that seems to be inspired by The Fast & The Furious 6. Players can use this ramp to flip cars, though the question is, how many cars can it handle?

Sixty Cars

That’s a whole lotta flippin’.

GIF Source: Ivanowski

100 Large Dump Trucks

GIF Source: RanGO Games

Note that each of these must weigh a couple of tons.



So the ramp car seems to be damn near impossible to stop. But can this powerful little buggy flip the mythical train?

GIF Source: Oderus Urungus

Nope.



But, what happens if you take two nearly unstoppable ramp cars and drive them into each other?

GIF Source: Chaotic

Welp.



Daredevils are also getting a lot of use of the rocket car, a vehicle with an added engine that allows it to go much faster than most other cars. Actually, the rocket car can almost beat a jet in a one-on-one race, as you can see in this video by NoughtPointFourLIVE.

All this speed has given GTA Online stunt drivers new ways to wow everyone.

Jumping onto planes

GIF Source: GTAHQHD

Why limit yourself to the ground?

Plane-to-plane mid-air jumps

GIF Source: GTAHQHD

Damn.

Slow-motion flips

Almost seems like the car won’t make it, huh?

GIF Source: Coloriz

Science Experiments

The DLC has inspired more than speedy, thrilling stunts: because this is GTA, the community has rallied to try to test every part of the new additions, including the rocket car.



GTA fan RZED decided to see how many speed nerfs it would take to stop a blazing rocket car. (Speed nerfs, for those that don’t know, are colored strips that slow cars down.) The twist? Every time the nerfs fail to stop the car, the player runs over some people and cute animals.

The Phantom Wedge, a large tractor with a triangular scoop in front of it, is another new vehicle that GTA fans are using to conduct experiments. If you’ve seen Mythbusters before, it’s possible that this car already looks familiar to you.



Naturally, players are testing the limits of how many people the truck can plough through. Turns out, it’s a lot.

200 people, without even slowing down

GIF Source: Ivanowski

The wedge truck cannot, however, flip a tank— but with enough speed, the tank can still be sent into the air:

GIF Source: L0rdMasta

Ramp Car vs Wedge Truck



If pitted against each other, would the ramp car flip the wedge truck? Would the wedge truck send the ramp car flying?

GIF Source: bySankah Officiel

The results of this one actually surprised me the first time I saw it. I assumed the bigger and heavier wedge truck would throw the ramp car into space. Instead, the small and powerful ramp car doesn’t even slow down while chucking the wedge into the sky. I guess size isn’t everything.

The floating herd of Police cruisers

Here’s the Technical Aqua, modded to create this monstrosity:

GIF Source: GTAmissions

Science!

Watching GTA Online fans do all of this has convinced me that Rockstar needs to start adding more missions and events that use these vehicles in unique ways. I would love to have a mission where I need to deliver drugs from one crashing plane into another backup plane, using a rocket car, for example. And if we ever get more heists, these vehicles should play a role a role, too, to keep things interesting.



Heck, I’d love the addition of even more outlandish rides to GTA Online. Might I suggest the hovercraft from GTA San Andreas?

Or a jetpack? One can dream.

